Two arrested as police intercepts N13m worth of illicit drugs





Operatives of Aswani Division of the Lagos State Police Command have intercepted substances suspected to be Indian Hemp along Mushin, Isolo road.

A statement released by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, says the interception occurred on Wednesday July 12, 2023 at about 2356hrs during routine stop-and-search, leading to the arrest of Fidelis Otiga ‘m’ and Chukwuma Kennedy ‘m’ aged 49 and 50 respectively, in whose vehicle the drugs were found.

The illicit drugs with street value of Thirteen Million Naira (N13,000,000.00) were being conveyed in a Toyota Sienna car with registration number KJA 118 HV. Hundeyin said the suspects and exhibit have since been transferred to the Command headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, once again assures the general public of adequate security of lives and property and a sustained fight against the menace of drug misuse and abuse in Lagos State.