Two minors arrested in Ondo for faking their kidnap and demanding N100, 000 ransom from their parents





Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency which is also known as the Amotekun Corps have arrested two minors for allegedly feigning being kidnapped. The duo (names withheld) were nabbed after locking themselves inside a hotel room in the Akoko area of the state and demanded ransom from their parents for their release.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said the girls, one 13 and the other 15 years old, hid themselves and demanded a ransom of N100,000 from their mother after faking their abduction. He added that the two girls also threatened the monarch of the town to pay the ransom within 24 hours or ‘they would kill the abductees in their custody.’

The Amotekun Corps boss, who also doubles as the Special Adviser, Security Matters to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, said that the teenagers were nabbed through a joint operation with the operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) after tracking the telephone line being…