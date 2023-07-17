Unknown gunmen kill Imo monarch





Unknown gunmen have killed Eze Mmirioma, the traditional ruler of Aboh Mbaise in Imo state on Monday July 17.

According to reports, the gunmen shot the monarch at about 3pm today. He was rushed to the Ndubuisi hospital in the community where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Henry Okoye, said;