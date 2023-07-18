Actor Jamie Foxx throws party at his rehab facility in Chicago as he celebrates his ongoing recovery from undisclosed medical emergency





American actor, Jamie Foxx recently had a party at his rehab facility in Chicago to celebrate his ongoing recovery.

The 55-year-old Oscar winner threw the party to mark his progress, with guests gathering at the rehabilitation facility in Chicago that he has been attending on an outpatient basis, a source told People.

Foxx suffered a medical emergency in April of this year while shooting the action-comedy Back In Action in the Atlanta area with Cameron Diaz.

The source said Foxx ‘has been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility.’

They added that he held the party ‘to celebrate being better.’

However, they noted that Foxx isn’t out of the woods yet and has not made a complete recovery at this point.

‘He is still doing some outpatient rehab though,’ the source added.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne has shared vague updates about his recovery and progress since announcing that he had suffered a…