Adulterated aviation fuel floods Lagos, Kano, Abuja





Contaminated Aviation Kerosine popularly known as Jet A1 have reportedly flooded airports in Lagos, Kano and Abuja.

Vanguard reports that the circulation of contaminated fuel has led to the suspension of all Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to Max Air last week by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, after a huge volume of water was discovered in the fuel tank of one of its aircraft.

The authority had blamed the airlines and pilots of the development, insisting that they are responsible for the quality of fuel dispensed into their aircraft tanks. In reaction to the incident, the Chairman of United Nigeria Airline, UNA, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, called on the NCAA, to conduct more acceptable audit of the fuel suppliers across the country.

Meanwhile, the NCAA in an All Operator’s Letter, alerted operators of the risks and hazards associated with aircraft refuelling. A team of investigators have been dispatched to Lagos, Kano and Abuja, where the airline had refueled prior to…