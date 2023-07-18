Angry mob sets tricycle robber ablaze in Akwa Ibom as police rescue two suspected thieves from being lynched for stealing wine and generator





Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have rescued two suspected thieves from being lynched by an angry mob.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Odiko Macdon, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, said the suspects were accused of stealing drinks and a generator.

According to the PPRO, one of the suspects, Ubong Sunny Ossom of Ikot Edebe village in Nsit Atai LGA, was accused of stealing two bottles of Campari at Godslight Supermarket, Ekpene Ukim, in Uruan LGA, was about to be burnt alive when the police patrol team arrived.

Similarly, Christian Effiong of Nung Atai Okobo village in Okobo LGA, who stole a generator at Mount Zion Church Ikot Ambon in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, was also rescued by police officers as he was about to be burnt alive.

“Whereas the command condemns in totality the act of stealing, which is a crime, subjecting the perpetrators to jungle justice is not in tandem with our legal system,” he stated.

He said the…