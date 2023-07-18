Five Kuje inmates bag varsity degrees in various disciplines





Five inmates of the Kuje Custodial Centre have bagged university degrees in various disciplines at the National Open University of Nigeria.

Speaking during the presentation of certificates to the graduands in Abuja on Monday July 17, the Controller General, Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, said education was a potent means of rehabilitation.

Represented by the Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Ibrahim Idris, Nababa expressed confidence that the inmates could compete favourably with their counterparts without stigmatisation.

He said, “Education is transformative and a powerful rehabilitative tool for development in every society. Therefore, with these certificates, they are fit to compete anywhere without being stigmatised.

“We appreciate the National Open University of Nigeria for their unwavering support to the correctional service all over the federation in ensuring that inmates are reformed through education. Over 200 inmates have enrolled in tertiary…