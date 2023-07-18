Gunmen k*ll six in Benue communities

Unknown gunmen have killed six people in Igba-Ukyor and Tse Baka communities in the Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the gunmen, said to have ridden on motorcycles, attacked the communities on Sunday night, July 16, 2023.

A local, who spoke to Punch, said the attackers stormed the Igba Ukyor community and shot sporadically killing five people.

The local who did not want to be named said the gunmen later moved to a nearby community where they killed one person.

“As a result of the invasion, some of the villagers ran into the bush last night for fear of being attacked. They only returned this morning from their hiding,” the local said.

The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Bemgba Iortyom, who hails from the local government, confirmed that six people were killed during the attack.

“Finding available to me indicate that unknown gunmen riding on Bajaj motorcycles stormed Igba-Ukyor settlement area of Daav,…