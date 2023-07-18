LASTMA and NPA demolish shanties impeding traffic to Apapa





Shanties impeding free flow of traffic in and out of the port city of Apapa have been demolished by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

General Manager (GM) of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba said that the clean-up exercise was conducted after the expiration of notices served on owners of the illegal shanties, kiosks, container shops and abandoned trailers.

Oreagba disclosed that the illegal shanties around the nation’s port city does not only constitute health and safety risks, but also served as a haven for criminals who used such locations as hideouts. He added that the exercise would last for seven days,

He said;

“All abandoned trailers from the port’s first gate down to the underneath of Lilypond Bridge constituting environmental nuisance were all towed by the team.

“The area is becoming a breeding ground for miscreants and hoodlums who on a daily basis extort money from motorists and impede the…