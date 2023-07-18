Market forces driving up petrol prices





The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, has said that the recent increase in petrol pump price is as a result of the dynamics of a market-regulated pricing model.

The pump price of petrol went up from N505 to N617 today July 18.

Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the State House, Abuja, Kyari said;

“They are just prices depending on the market realities. This is the meaning of making sure that the market regulates itself. Prices will go up and sometimes they will come down also.”

Kyari dismissed claims that the increase in the pump price is due to a short supply of petroleum product in the country.