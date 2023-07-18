Newlywed couple among 10 k*lled by gunmen in Cameroon

Gunmen suspected to be separatists killed 10 people, including a newlywed couple and injured two others at a busy junction in the city of Bamenda in Cameroon’s troubled northwest, the regional governor said on Monday, July 17, 2023.

The couple identified as Mr. Simplice Longtsi Tsomene and Mme Tanga Helene Raissa, legalised their marriage two months ago after many years together.

The couple owned a phone shop at Old-Treasury Street in Bamenda and had constructed their private residence in Abangoh where they lived with with some family members. They have three children, two boys and a girl. The oldest kid is 7 years old and the youngest is 2.

A witness said the attackers arrived in vehicles late on Sunday, July 16, 2023, ordered people onto the floor with accusations of failing to back local separatists, and opened fire as some obeyed while others ran.

The Ambazonia Defence Forces (ADF), the main separatist group in the English-speaking region which has been fighting…