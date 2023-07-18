Ondo LG Vice Chairman dies 5 days after Chairman’s deah





The Vice Chairman of Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Anthony Adebusole, is dead.

Adebusole’s death comes a few days after the Chairman of the council, Bankole Ogbesetore, passed away.

Ogbesetore died on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, after battling with an undisclosed ailment.

It was gathered that the Vice Chairman, who has been sick for some weeks passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

The immediate past Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Saka Ogunleye, who confirmed the death of Adebusole on Monday, July 17, said he died after a brief illness.

Ogunleye described the death of the two frontline officers of the local government as tragic, sudden and painful to the people of the local council..

“It is on a sad note, painful and pathetic that I’m here again to announce the tragic death of our council vice chairman Hon Anthony Adebusola,” he said.

“This unfortunate death occurred yesterday after a brief illness. Painful that we lost both our…