



In the wake of report of a 26-year-old millionaire kill!ng his girlfriend at his Lagos apartment, OAP Dotun, has dished out an advice to parents about gifts from their kids.

The media personality stated that parents should normalize rejecting some gifts from their kids. OAP Dotun averred that expensive gifts should be rejected by parents when they can’t equate its value with what their children do for a living.

He tweeted;

“Dear Parents, let’s normalize rejecting some gifts from our kids. Sometimes when your kids buy u expensive gifts & u can’t equate what they do to what they give you or u don’t know how they make their money; You can reject it. They are still your children & they will be alright”