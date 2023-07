Former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad has shared a new Facebook post written in Hausa hours after the NNPC increased the pump price of fuel to N617.

In the post he shared, Bashir stated that rather than focus on cost of daily items, Nigerians should pray to God to guide us on a daily basis. He wrote;

“Let’s not focus more on the cost of daily utensils, rather focus more on praying to God to guide us on our daily basis. Amen amen amen!”