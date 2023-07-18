Terrifying moment Russian fighter jet crashes into the sea with pilot ‘on his first combat mission’

A Russian pilot reportedly died after his Su-25 fighter jet crashed in the Azov Sea in the country’s south near Ukraine.
Russian military authorities said a Su-25 fighter jet crashed after taking off from a local airfield for a training flight, the state-run RIA Novosti reported.
The crash was caused by an “engine failure,” the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don said.
Video shared on social media showed the fighter’s pilot parachuting from the aircraft as it plunged into the water, not far from a beach where people could be seen swimming.
“I express my condolences to the relatives of the victim who died when his Su-25 attack aircraft crashed during a training flight,” Roman Bublik, the head of the Yeisk…
