Terrifying moment Russian fighter jet crashes into the sea with pilot ‘on his first combat mission’





A Russian pilot reportedly died after his Su-25 fighter jet crashed in the Azov Sea in the country’s south near Ukraine.

Russian military authorities said a Su-25 fighter jet crashed after taking off from a local airfield for a training flight, the state-run RIA Novosti reported.

The crash was caused by an “engine failure,” the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don said.

Video shared on social media showed the fighter’s pilot parachuting from the aircraft as it plunged into the water, not far from a beach where people could be seen swimming.

#509dayofwar ⚡Russian Su-25 fighter jet crashes into water in Krasnodar region. The reason for the fall was engine failure, Russian media reported.#UkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/haqjUbskNs — @BlogUkraine (@BlogUkraine) July 17, 2023

“I express my condolences to the relatives of the victim who died when his Su-25 attack aircraft crashed during a training flight,” Roman Bublik, the head of the Yeisk…