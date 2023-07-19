9 month old baby dies on first day at crèche in South Africa





A nine month old boy has died attending his first day of crèche in Umganu Circle in Zwelisha, North of Durban in Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa.

The toddler was pronounced dead on Tuesday afternoon, July 18, 2023.

A caregiver contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) after they discovered the infant unresponsive in a bed.

RUSA Medics were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered a large crowd gathered in the yard.

The child was naked and wrapped in a blanket.

Medics examined the minor and discovered that he showed no signs of life.

According to the owner of the establishment, the boy was enrolled at the crèche on Tuesday morning.

He allegedly fell asleep while being fed lunch.

Caregivers discovered him unresponsive approximately four hours later when they conducted a wellness check.

Circumstances leading up to his death are yet to be established.

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has called for a thorough investigation into the…