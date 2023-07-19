Church divided after polygamous Bishop allegedly sent n*des to his nephew’s wife





A Zimbabwean church is at the brink of splitting after its bishop allegedly sent n*de pictures and proposed love to his nephews wife. It was gathered that Bishop Lyphet Matenda Mugaviri of the Zion Christian Church Kumuka Kwavakafa Nhaudzashe asked for love from Olinda Mashavave, the wife of Lesly Mugaviri, who is his elder brothers son. He reportedly wanted Olinda to be his fourth lover, as he already has three wives. Olinda and her husband Lesly who were infuriated by this, leaked the chats and Bishop Mugaviris intimate pictures throughout the churchs WhatsApp groups. H-Metro spoke to Jonathan Chauke, one of the elders of the church, who confirmed the incident. He revealed that the church is divided as some members want the Bishop to stay while others want him packing. He said; We spoke with the bishop after this incident and we advised him to step down. However, within the committee, others insisted that we should forgive him.He should repent and avoid causing confusion. Some…







Source: Linda Ikeji