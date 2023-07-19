”I was not married to my ex-husband when I met Yul Edochie





Actress Judy Austin has dismissed claims that she met and began an affair with actor, Yul Edochie, while she was still married to her ex-husband, Obasi.

In a Facebook live she had this night, July 18, Judy said her previous marriage ended in March 2013 and that she met Yul Edochie years later.

In her defence, Judy said if indeed she began an affair with Yul while she was still married, let all the curses heaped on her, happen a billion times, but if not, let all the curses fall on those accusing her.

There have been rumours that Judy was still married to her ex, Mr Obasi, while she was married. Addressing the claim, Judy said;