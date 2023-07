The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said that he will take action on a trending video of some students of the Delta State University DELSU having a ‘’Gender-Switch day”.

To commemorate the day, the male students dressed as their female classmates while the female students adorned male outfits.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, Adejobi said his will ‘’take action”.

Watch the trending video below