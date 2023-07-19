Iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot, 88, suffers breathing issues as emergency services rush�to�her�home





Actress Brigitte Bardot was reportedly helped by emergency services after they rushed to her home when she started suffering from breathing difficulties.

The 88-year-old star struggled to breathe on Wednesday morning, July 19, and ambulances had to be called to her home in the south of France.

Her husband, Bernard, d’Ormale, confirmed the news and said the ambulances got the wrong address at first.

He told Var-matin: “It was around 9 a.m. when Brigitte had trouble breathing.”

“[Her breathing] was stronger than usual but she did not lose consciousness. Let’s call it a moment of respiratory distraction.”

The paramedics put her on oxygen and remained at the couple’s home for some time to watch her.

Her husband continued: “Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat. It happens at 88 years old. She must not make useless efforts.”

