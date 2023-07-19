Keep losing connection during a game? Infinix’s UPS technology delivers enhanced connectivity to keep you in the action

It’s no exaggeration to say that smartphones have become a necessity for modern life. By 2023, nearly 7 billion people worldwide are expected to benefit from the convenience brought by smart mobile devices and mobile networks. After several decades of continuous development and improvement, today’s smartphones offers computing performance, camera technology, battery life, charging, and communications features that would have been unthinkable in the not-so-distant past.

Among these features, network connectivity is typically one of the top concerns for smartphone users. Having developed at an incredibly rapid pace too, cell phone networks today cover most urban environments on this planet, enabling billions of people to connect online anytime, anywhere without interruptions. But despite the scale and sophistication of today’s mobile networks, there are still some occasions when connectivity can be suboptimal, often due to factors like poor phone performance or local network…