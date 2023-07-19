N617/litre: Bear with President Tinubu. He is working to get us on the right pedestal

Politician, Adamu Garba, has appealed to Nigerians to bear with President Tinubu as he is working to get Nigerians on the ‘right and pragmatic pedestral.’
Garba made the appeal on his Twitter handle this evening, after Nigerians woke up to the news of an increment in petrol pump price from 539 to N617 per litre, on Tuesday, July 18.
Posting via his Twitter handle, Garba wrote
‘’Dear Nigerians,
Bear with President Tinubu. He is working to get us on the right, pragmatic pedestal.
Tinubu knows exactly what he is doing and it is for the benefit of all of us. Trust him, like I do.”
Source: Linda Ikeji