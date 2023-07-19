Popular Twitter Doctor, Olufunmilayo exonerated by UK’s Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service of allegations of inappropriate conduct leveled against him by his former friend, Dr.





The United Kingdoms Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service have exonerated popular Nigerian Twitter doctor, Olufunmilayo Ogunsanya who was accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend, Bolanle Aseyan.

In October 2020, Bolanle in a series of Twitter accused Olufunmilayo of sexually abusing her.

Posting via her handle @bola_aseyan, Bolanle who is based in the UK, accused Olufunmilayo of sexually and emotionally abusing her for a long time, adding that she had ‘proof.’

She further claimed that she didn’t press charges earlier because it would make him lose his license as a medical doctor. See her tweets below

Olufunmilayo denied the allegation and the matter was dragged before the UK Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service. After three years of trial, Olufunmilayo was today exonerated.

The Tribunal ruled that the claims made by Bolanle were ‘determined but found not proven’. The tribunal then ruled that his fitness to practice as a doctor in the UK is not…