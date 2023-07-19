President Tinubu orders immediate review of N8,000 cash transfer palliative

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an immediate review of the proposed N8,000 cash transfer palliative to Nigerians to cushion the pains of the removal of payment of subsidy on petrol.
The President called for the review in a statement signed by the special adviser on special duties, communications and strategy, Dele Alake.
Alake said that the president also directed that the full plan of the palliative package of the federal government, be unveiled to Nigerians.
“You will agree with me that it has become part of the culture of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to constantly dialogue with Nigerians who voted him into office. The President covenanted with Nigerians that their welfare and security will be topmost in the Renewed Hope Agenda of his government.
In the last few days, the conventional and new media platforms have become awash with stories of the government intending to embark on conditional cash transfer to vulnerable households mostly affected by the…
