President Tinubu orders immediate review of N8,000 cash transfer palliative





President Bola Tinubu has ordered an immediate review of the proposed N8,000 cash transfer palliative to Nigerians to cushion the pains of the removal of payment of subsidy on petrol.

The President called for the review in a statement signed by the special adviser on special duties, communications and strategy, Dele Alake.

Alake said that the president also directed that the full plan of the palliative package of the federal government, be unveiled to Nigerians.