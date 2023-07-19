Singapore overtakes Japan in ranking as most powerful passport in the world





Singapore now tops the ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, unseating Japan from the top spot.

Singaporeans enjoy visa-free entry to 192 destinations, more than travellers of any other country, according to the latest Henley Passport Index.

The Southeast Asian country last held the top spot in 2021, before losing its position to Japan the following year.

Germany, Italy and Spain were tied in second place, with their passport holders enjoying access to 190 destinations.

Japan, which ranked first in four out of the last five years, took the number three spot with 189 destinations, tied with France, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Luxembourg, and South Korea.

The United States, which ranked first in 2014, dropped to eighth, its lowest position yet.

Afghanistan was ranked as the country with the least powerful passport with visa-free access to just 27 destinations, followed by Yemen, Pakistan, Syria and Iraq.

Henley & Partners, a London-based immigration consultancy, compiles the…