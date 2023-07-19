Tyson Fury’s pregnant wife takes their 13 year old daughter to hospital at 3am after health scare





Paris Fury, wife to Heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury had an eventful night as she took her daughter to Accident & Emergencies on Tuesday night, July 18.

The worried mum-of-six who is currently expecting her seventh child with husband Tyson dashed 13-year-old Venezuela into hospital at 3am over a health scare.

Sharing an update with her followers on Wednesday morning, Paris, 33, revealed that Venezuela had got a ring stuck on her finger which caused serious swelling.

She wrote: ‘The joys of having kids. 3am in A&E because Venezuela put her ring on the wrong finger.’

She also shared a photo where she prepared an expresso at home, she joked in her caption: ‘100% need’.

One of her little ones then dipped a wafer into her drink, with Paris saying: ‘Sharing is caring I suppose’.

She also asked fans to ‘send help’ as she battles through the day on very little sleep.

Paris and boxer Tyson are parents to three sons (all with the first name Prince): Prince John…