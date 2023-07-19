Wrestling star Teddy Hart arrested for having ecstasy and steroids in his car





Independent wrestling star, Teddy Hart, nephew of Bret Hart and Owen Hart was arrested last week for being in possession of ecstasy and steroids.

Titusville Police Department documents obtained by TMZ Sports, revealed that the drugs were found in Teddy’s rental car during a routine traffic stop on Friday in Titusville, Fla.

The 43-year-old wrestler was first pulled over around midnight after running a red light and travelling at a high rate of speed in a 2022 Mustang.

Police said they smelled an “overbearing odor of burnt marijuana emanating” from the vehicle and noticed “an unsealed medical marijuana container with a faded label inside of the glove compartment” as well as “several pieces of loose leaf marijuana shake” on one of the car’s seats.

Upon searching the car, cops said they found a baggie of red pills and a baggie of red powder that both tested positive for the presence of MDMA. They also said they found two small vials inside of a bag in the car that were labeled…