15-year-old stabs classmate to death over a girl





A 15-year-old boy has reportedly stabbed his classmate to death with a kitchen knife following a dispute about a girl at Mwenezi, Zimbabwe.

The incident happened near Masongwe Secondary School around 3 pm on 18 June 2023, and it was gathered that the victim, whose name was not released, was gored on the shoulder and head and died instantly.

The Zimbabwean Republic Police said in a statement;

“Police in Mwenezi are investigating a case of murder in which a male juvenile (15) stabbed another juvenile (15) with a kitchen knife on the shoulder and head after an argument over the suspect’s girlfriend on 18/07/23 near Masongwe Secondary School. The victim died on the spot.”