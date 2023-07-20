Bruno Fernandes named new Manchester United captain after Harry Maguire was stripped of the role





Bruno Fernandes has been named the new club captain of Manchester United, replacing Harry Maguire after the England defender was stripped of the honour by coach Erik ten Hag.



The Portuguese midfielder has been the de facto captain since Ten Hag ended the defender’s status as an automatic choice after two matches last season.

On Sunday, England international Harry Maguire revealed via a post on social media that he had been stripped of the role as United captain by boss Erik ten Hag.

Fernandes has scored 64 goals and made 54 assists in 185 United games since joining in January 2020 and has twice won the club’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

Fernandes’ first game as skipper will come on Saturday night when United take on Arsenal in the first fixture of their pre-season tour of the United States.

A club statement confirming Fernandes’ new role said: ‘’The Portuguese midfielder has already worn the armband for United on numerous occasions and Erik ten Hag has…