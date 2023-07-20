Court orders DSS to allow Kanu access to medical records, doctors





Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja today July 20, ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu access to doctors of his choice and medical records.

The judge gave the order while ruling in a suit filed for Kanu by his team of lawyers led by Mike Ozekhome (SAN). Justice Nyako held that Kanu was constitutionally entitled to be allowed to access both medical doctors of his choice and his medical records despite being held in custody.She however directed that any medical examination to be carried out on the IPOB leader must be supervised by the DSS, with the whole process recorded and sealed for security purpose.

Kanu, had in the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 2341/2022, demanded that his doctors should be allowed to conduct an independent examination on him to ascertain his actual state of health.