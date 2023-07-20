If you don’t take 0ff your clothes we will k!ll you





A video of tw0 women from Kuk! tribe in India being [email protected] [email protected] by a mob in Manipur has emerged.

In the heart-breaking video which has gone viral on social media, scores of young men can be seen walking alongside other men who drag the distressed-looking women into the fields.

Kuki people are an ethnic group in the Northeastern Indian states of Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

According to reports, the assault took place near, B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district on May 4, a day after clashes erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

After the young ladies heard Meitei mobs were “burning homes” in a nearby village, their family and others escaped through a dirt lane, but a mob found them.

The mob then began to assault the women, asking them “to strip off our clothes”.

“When we resisted, they told me: ‘if you don’t take off your clothes, we will kill you,” said the woman, who is her forties, multiple…