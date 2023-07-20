Journalist, David Hundeyin, detained in Zimbabwe





Journalist, David Hundeyin, has taken to his Twitter handle to cry out for help after he was detained in Zimbabwe.

In a series of tweets, Hundeyin said he has been detained inside a ‘’smelly, locked up room’ for seven hours. He said he arrived the Southern African country on the strength that it has a visa-free relationship with Nigeria but that upon his arrival, he was asked to provide his visa. He said he has been locked up with another woman from Ugandan.

He has asked that the authorities allow him return to Nigeria and that he will never step foot in that country again.