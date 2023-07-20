Shooter kills two in New Zealand ahead of Women’s Soccer World Cup opening ceremony (video)





A man has killed two people in Auckland, Nee Zealand just hours before the opening of the Women’s World Cup, shocking tens of thousands of football fans gathered to watch New Zealand play Norway in the first game of the tournament.

New Zealand Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins outlined details of the attack in a news conference, confirming that three people had died including the gunman and several others were injured.

At 7 a.m. local time Thursday, July 20, a man armed with a pump action shotgun opened fire on a construction site, according to the Prime Minister

“He moved through the building site discharging the firearm as he went,” Hipkins said. “Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the man contained himself in an elevator. Shots were fired, and he was located a short time later.”

News footage showed heavily armed police dressed in body armour and carrying rifles flocking to the scene of the frime and cordoning off portions of the business district.

Hipkins said…