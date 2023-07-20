



Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, Korth has claimed that she is now playing the role of a mother and father to their daughter. Sharing a photo of a cup she got for her dad with the inscription The world’s greatest dad, she revealed that she now uses it because she is now a mother and father. The post Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, Korth claims she is now playing the role of a mother and father to their daughter appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji