Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, Korth claims she is now playing the role of a mother and father to their daughter

By
Headliners
-
0
2



Sina Rambos wife announces marriage crash Kemi Filani blog Sina Rambo's estranged wife, Korth claims she is now playing the role of a mother and father to their daughterSina Rambo’s estranged wife, Korth has claimed that she is now playing the role of a mother and father to their daughter. Sharing a photo of a cup she got for her dad with the inscription The world’s greatest dad, she revealed that she now uses it because she is now a mother and father.  frauk 1689836679 Sina Rambo's estranged wife, Korth claims she is now playing the role of a mother and father to their daughterThe post Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, Korth claims she is now playing the role of a mother and father to their daughter appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR