StarTimes, Indomie Set to Discover New Nollywood Stars in SCREEN PERFECT





… Audition Opens

StarTimes, affordable pay-TV platform, has announced the launch of SCREEN PERFECT, Nigeria’s first acting talent hunt show. The show aims to discover, nurture, and promote the next generation of Nollywood stars.

SCREEN PERFECT is a show that will test aspiring actors’ skills, talent and personality in various real-time acting challenges. The contestants will compete for a cash prize of over ten million naira, a contract with a top movie production company and roles in five StarTimes originals.

The audition for SCREEN PERFECT is open to anyone aged 18 and above. Do you have what it takes to be a superstar actor? Show us your talent and win 10 million Naira. The registration process is simple and free.

1. Interested candidates can download the StarTimes ON app and click on Screen Perfect registration. Registration closes July 30.

2. Or record a one-minute video of why you deserve the stage to be the next Nollywood star. Post it on social media, tag StarTimes…