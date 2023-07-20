Trump could face conspiracy, tampering charges in Jan. 6 case





Former US President, Donald Trump may soon face charges of conspiracy, civil rights violations, and obstruction of justice following a Justice Department investigation into his actions on and before Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump, 77, said his attorneys had received a target letter on Sunday from special counsel Jack Smith (pictured top left) in connection with charges stemming from the Capitol riot.

The letter cited potential violations by the former president, accusing him of conspiring to commit an offense or to defraud the United States, deprivation of rights under color of law, and tampering with a witness, victim, or informant

No one else has been charged in the Jan. 6 investigation, and there was no mention of charges of sedition or insurrection, an anonymous source told the outlet.

The charges would mark the third indictment this year for the former president, who has already been hit with 37 counts by prosecutor Smith for his alleged mishandling of classified documents and by…