UK suspends visa-waiver for Dominican nationals over ‘abuse’





Some Nigerian elites with Dominican passports will no longer be allowed into the UK, as the European country is suspending the existing visa-waiver agreement with the Dominican Republic, including to visit.

While the suspension will be effective from July 19, those who booked their travel visa before 3 pm UK time, will still be able to enter the UK without a visa.

There will also be a four-week visa-free transition period for those with confirmed bookings made before 3 pm on July 19 where arrival to the UK is no later than August 16.

Dominican visitors already in the UK will not be affected by the new requirement for the rest of their visit, but they will need to re-apply for visa.

Suella Braverman, UK home secretary said the decision was taken due to “clear and evident abuse of its citizenship by investment scheme, including the granting of citizenship to individuals known to pose a risk to the UK”.