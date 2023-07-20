US rapper G Herbo agrees to plead guilty in wire fraud and identity theft scheme





American rapper, G Herbo has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and lying to federal agents after being indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Massachusetts in 2020.

The Chicago rapper, born Herbert Wright, was accused along with five associates including promotor Antonio Strong of using stolen identities to rack up to $1.5 million in fraudulent charges including private jet excursions, a trip to a villa in Jamaica, and “designer puppies,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

The case was charged in Massachusetts as one of the private airline owners is based in the state.

While the plea deal still needs to be approved by the judge, Wright is set to formally plead guilty in July. He faces up to 20 years in prison, but is likely to get a lower sentence with a potential term of probation, according to court records.

“Wright used the proceeds of these frauds to travel to various concert venues and to advance his career by posting photographs and/or videos of…