A 17-year-old Nigerian boy, Akor Kelechi Kingsley has fulfilled his attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most watermelon eaten in 30 seconds.

Akor had since received approval from GWR before embarking on the challenge on Thursday July 20.

In a video sent to LIB, Akor can be seen eating slices of watermelon. According to the teenager, he ate 750g of watermelon.

Watch the video below…