FG increases Unity schools fees from N45,000 to ₦100,000





The Federal Government has increased the school fees of new students into Federal Government colleges otherwise known as Federal Unity colleges to ₦100,000.

The increment was made known via a circular released from the Office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education, dated 25th May, 2023, and addressed to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges.

According to the circular titled, “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students“ and signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, new students are expected to part with ₦100,000 instead of the previous N45,000.

The circular in part reads