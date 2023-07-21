Judge sets May 2024, few months before US presidential election as the start of Trump classified documents trial





The federal judge overseeing the classified documents case by the US Federal government against former US President Donald Trump has decided the criminal trial will begin May 20, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Judge Aileen Cannon announced the timing of the trial in a document filed in federal court on Friday, July 21.

“The court rejects Defendant’s request to withhold setting a schedule now,” Cannon wrote in her motion. She said the court “does not see sufficient basis on this record to postpone entry of a scheduling order.”

“Nevertheless, the Government’s proposed schedule is atypically accelerated and inconsistent with ensuring a fair trial.”

“While the government has taken steps to organize and filter the extensive discovery, no one disagrees that Defendants need adequate time to review and evaluate it on their own accord,” Cannon wrote.

Trump faces 37 counts tied to allegations that he willfully retained national defense information, conspired to obstruct justice, and made…