Lost boy found in Abuja, says he escaped from his uncle’s house because the labour was too much for him

“LOST AND FOUND. This boy is by name MSUHGTER AONDOHEMBA, he told me he was staying with his grandmother and grandfather by name ASHEKUMA NEGE and ATUUR NEGE at behind modern market Makurdi,” the post read.

“His grandmother’s brother NENKEHEMEN took him to Yoruba land (No state name) but the labour was too much for him and he escaped. He is presently at ASOKORO DIVISION ABUJA. I went there today and the police officer told me to help her reunite him with his family. If anyone knows the family, tell them to contact DSP ESTHER on 08033582725”