NFL’s Kevin Maxen becomes first male coach in major US sports to come out as gay





The NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars coach, Kevin Maxen, has come out as gay — making him the first male coach in a U.S. professional sports league to do so.

Maxen, who joined the Jaguars last season after working with the Baylor Bears and Vanderbilt Commodores’ teams, revealed the news in an interview with Outsports on Thursday, July 20 saying that he wanted to be honest with who he was in the hopes that other athletes will do the same.

Maxen is the first male coach to have come out publicly as gay.

When it comes to players, there have only been 16 in the history of the NFL to come out as gay or bisexual as of September 2022. Carl Nassib became the first active player in the league to come out in 2021.

“I don’t want to feel like I have to think about it anymore,” Maxen told the outlet. “I don’t want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing, or why I am living with someone else.”

He continued, “I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but…