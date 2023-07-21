Notorious motorbike snatchers apprehended in Ogun





The Ogun State Community Social Orientation and Safety Corps code-named So-Safe Corps has arrested notorious motorbikes’ snatchers in Ogun. A statement released from the Office of the State Commander of the agency, Commander (Dr) Soji Ganzallo through the office of the Director of information and public relations of the agency said that at about 11am on June 30, one Mr Lawal Kazeem reported his missing motorbike marked JBD 933 VZ stolen from his farmland in Abapawa Community in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area.

Ganzallo noted that officers of the agency were put on their toes to bring to book those that perpetrated the act and they were put on surveillance. He disclosed that on July 19, two middle-aged men, Okoro Ogudu popularly called ‘Chi Boy’ , 25 years old and Okechukwu Eze, 28 years old and residents of Ibadan, Oyo State, suspected to be the alleged snatchers of the said motorbike, were sighted on the spot where the motorbike was parked then on the farmland.

Ganzallo said…