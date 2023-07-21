President Zelensky fires Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK after he criticised him





Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly fired the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom after he criticised him for his response to a row over British military aid.

Vadym Prystaiko had criticised Zelensky’s sarcastic response to suggestions from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that Ukraine should show more gratitude for arms supplies from its allies.

Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Prystaiko, published on the presidential website. It did not provide a reason.

The row began when Wallace told journalists at a NATO summit in Vilnius this month that Britain was not an Amazon delivery service for weapons to Ukraine and suggested Kyiv could express more ‘gratitude’.

The UK is the second largest donor of weapons to Ukraine, with the nation committing £ 4.6 billion in military assistance to the country so far. British troops have also been training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelensky responded at a press conference at the summit, saying he did not know how…