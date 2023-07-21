Prince Harry’s memoir Spare reportedly the ”most dumped book of the summer’ with up to 100 copies left behind by holidaymakers at resorts in Spain, Greece and Turkey





Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is the ‘most dumped’ book by holidaymakers this summer, new reports claim.

The 416-page diatribe has reportedly been left in rooms, bins, and by pools at holiday hotspots across Europe and further afield, including in Spain, Greece, and Turkey.

Tour operator On The Beach said it had received 100 left-behind copies of the autobiography from fed-up hotel workers so far this summer, with school holidays only just getting underway.

Chief customer officer Zoe Harris told The Sun: ‘We’ve never witnessed anything quite like it. Lost property offices in our most popular resorts are brimming with copies of Spare.

‘We thought it was funny at first but, over the past few months, several other hotels have been sending the books back.’

She said the company now has ‘bookcases full of them’ and that she has been forced to ask hotels to ‘please stop sending them over otherwise we’ll never get rid of them all’.

She added: ‘Maybe we should all take a leaf out of…