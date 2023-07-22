22-year-old woman undergoing buttock enlargement surgery d!es ‘within ten minutes’ of being given anaesthetic





Authorities in Russia are probing the sudden death of a 22-year-old woman who died during buttock enlargement surgery by an ‘unqualified’ beautician who was her ‘friend’.

The woman identified as Mika Shabasova was undergoing the procedure when she died ‘ten minutes after she was administered local anaesthetic’ for the procedure.

She was dead before an ambulance arrived at the ‘home surgery’ of cosmetologist Uma M, who is now under house arrest.

The beautician reportedly offered the £154 procedure after she studied on a ‘two week course.’ She told state investigators in Makhachkala that she had repeatedly anaesthetised the skin of the victim with lidocaine, a local anaesthetic.

She had asked Shabasova if she had any allergies, she said.

The beautician is described as a former waitress who had no license for cosmetic surgery yet was carrying out ‘lip, cheek and butt enlargements’. ‘The cause of death will be established by a forensic medical examination,’ reported 112…