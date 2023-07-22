Emefiele to be arraigned on Tuesday over ‘illegal possession of firearms’





Suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele will on Tuesday, July 25, be arraigned by the Department of State Services before a federal high court sitting in Lagos.

Hearing notices have been sent out by the court to counsels involved in the matter and it’s been gathered that Joseph Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) will be leading the defendant’s case while Nicholas Oweibo will serve as the presiding judge.

Emefiele has been slammed with a two-count charge bordering on alleged possession of firearms.

TheCable reported that in the first count, Emefiele is accused of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence, which is contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

In the second count, the suspended CBN governor is accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (cartridges) without a licence, which is contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act and…