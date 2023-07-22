IPOB/ESN fighter captured as troops raid enclave





An enclave belonging to proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Asaba, Delta State, was on Saturday, July 22, destroyed by troops of the Nigerian Army’s 63 Brigade Garrison under 6 division and the Department of State Services.

The fortified enclave located in the middle of a forested high ground was raided in the early hours of the day. The troops captured one of the fleeing fighters and recovered five AK 47 Rifles, three pump action semi-automatic rifles, one G3 rifle and one single barrel gun.

Other items recovered, include Live Cartridges, Electric Saw, Machetes, an Axe and IPOB flag. Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said;

“The gallant troops overpowered the IPOB fighters in the exchange of fire that followed the encounter, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray.

