Nottingham forest to sign Super Eagles defender Ola Aina on 2-Year deal





Nigeria defender, Ola Aina will sign a two-year deal at Nottingham Forest as a free agent, according to a transfer update revealed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano on Friday, July 21.

According to Romano, the contract for the defender will also include an option for a further season until June 2026.

Aina will undergo a routine medical in respect of joining the Premier League club as a free agent.

The 27-year-old left Serie A club Torino at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract.

His arrival will increase the number of Nigerian players at the City Ground to three joining the likes of Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi